William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bloomin' Brands Inc (BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bloomin' Brands in a report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin' Brands’ FY2018 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLMN. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Bloomin' Brands in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin' Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Bloomin' Brands in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin' Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin' Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) opened at 21.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 0.83. Bloomin' Brands has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin' Brands had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Bloomin' Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

In other news, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 3,326 shares of Bloomin' Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $66,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 20.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casual, upscale casual and fine dining restaurants. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes all brands operating in the United States. The International segment includes brands operating outside the United States.

