William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN)

On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for On Assignment in a report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for On Assignment’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Avondale Partners raised On Assignment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of On Assignment in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised On Assignment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of On Assignment in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) opened at 51.77 on Friday. On Assignment has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $53.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.60.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of On Assignment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Assignment during the third quarter worth $24,116,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Assignment during the third quarter worth $1,371,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of On Assignment by 69.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of On Assignment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

In other On Assignment news, insider Jeffrey E. Veatch sold 1,221 shares of On Assignment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $57,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,153,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey E. Veatch sold 50,000 shares of On Assignment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $2,403,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 715,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,473.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,542,374.

About On Assignment

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

