William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a research note issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. John Bean Technologies Corp had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm earned $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. CL King upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.
John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) opened at 88.65 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,784,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,880,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 392,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,538,000 after buying an additional 237,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $17,171,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,981,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,760,000 after buying an additional 139,573 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 86.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 111,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.
About John Bean Technologies Corp
John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.
Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.