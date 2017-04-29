John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a research note issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. John Bean Technologies Corp had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm earned $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/william-blair-analysts-raise-earnings-estimates-for-john-bean-technologies-corp-jbt.html.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. CL King upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) opened at 88.65 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,784,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,880,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 392,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,538,000 after buying an additional 237,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $17,171,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,981,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,760,000 after buying an additional 139,573 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 86.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 111,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies Corp

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.