Whitestone REIT (WSR) Getting Very Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have been trending very positive on Saturday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whitestone REIT earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) opened at 12.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.35 million, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company earned $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 345.47%.

In other news, Director Paul T. Lambert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,561.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/whitestone-reit-wsr-getting-very-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in various metropolitan areas. The Company’s acquisition targets are located in densely populated, culturally diverse neighborhoods, primarily in and around Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix and San Antonio.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.