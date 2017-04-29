Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitbread (NASDAQ:WTBCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants and coffee shops. The company’s business unit consists of Hotels and Restaurants and Costa. Hotels and Restaurants unit provides services in accommodation and food. Costa unit is engaged in the operations of branded, owned and franchised coffee shops. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Table Table, Brewers Fayre, Taybarns and Costa Coffee. Whitbread PLC is headquartered in Dunstable, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Whitbread (NASDAQ:WTBCY) opened at 26.73 on Friday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/whitbread-wtbcy-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

