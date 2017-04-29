Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.24. The business earned $12.03 million during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust to post $-0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.88 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) opened at 13.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $113.76 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.53%.

In other news, CFO Wilkes Jackson Graham sold 16,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $29,186.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at $89,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHLR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wunderlich assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a self-managed commercial real estate investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and managing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio consisting of 74 properties, including 59 retail shopping centers and five freestanding retail properties totaling 4,906,511 gross leasable square feet of which approximately 94% were leased, one office property, eight undeveloped land parcels totaling approximately 70 acres and one redevelopment project.

