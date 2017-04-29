Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust to post $-0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.88 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) opened at 13.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The firm’s market cap is $113.76 million. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $15.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHLR. TheStreet upgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities upgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wunderlich began coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, CFO Wilkes Jackson Graham sold 16,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $29,186.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a self-managed commercial real estate investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and managing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio consisting of 74 properties, including 59 retail shopping centers and five freestanding retail properties totaling 4,906,511 gross leasable square feet of which approximately 94% were leased, one office property, eight undeveloped land parcels totaling approximately 70 acres and one redevelopment project.

