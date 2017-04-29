WEX Inc (WEX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “WEX Inc. provides physical, digital and virtual corporate card payment solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Fleet Payment Solutions and Other Payment Solutions. The Fleet Payment Solutions segment provides customers with fleet vehicle payment processing services. The Other Payment Solutions segment provides customers with payment processing solutions for their corporate purchasing and transaction monitoring needs through its corporate purchase card, its prepaid and gift card products and services. WEX Inc., formerly known as Wright Express Corporation, is headquartered in South Portland, Maine. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of WEX from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a neutral rating on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.45.

Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) traded down 0.97% on Friday, reaching $101.46. 818,042 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.93. WEX has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 1.90.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $291.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.68 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEX will post $5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $604,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in WEX by 41.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

