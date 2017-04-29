Westmoreland Resource Partners LP (WMLP) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Westmoreland Resource Partners LP (NYSE:WMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Westmoreland Resource Partners (NYSE:WMLP) traded up 3.34% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,822 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $87.78 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Westmoreland Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Westmoreland Resource Partners Company Profile

Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP, formerly Oxford Resource Partners, LP, is a producer and marketer of thermal coal to the United States utilities and industrial users, and a producer of surface mined coal in Ohio. The Company markets coal to electric utilities with coal-fired, base-load scrubbed power plants under long-term coal sales contracts.

