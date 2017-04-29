Western Digital Corp’s (WDC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in a report released on Saturday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $105.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital Corp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Vetr raised shares of Western Digital Corp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital Corp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital Corp from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital Corp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) traded up 3.92% on Friday, hitting $89.07. 17,420,550 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The stock’s market cap is $25.74 billion. Western Digital Corp also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,461 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average daily volume of 704 call options.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.22. The firm earned $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital Corp had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post $8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Western Digital Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 5,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $465,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 27,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $2,308,544.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 49.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 150.0% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

