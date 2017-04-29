Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd (HIO) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd (NYSE:HIO) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd (NYSE:HIO) opened at 5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It invests, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets in high-yield securities and over 20% in common stock equivalents, including options, warrants and rights.

