Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) Getting Very Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) traded up 0.37% on Friday, reaching $13.50. 20,863 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of investment grade bonds. It may invest over 80% of its total managed assets in bonds, including corporate bonds, the Unites States Government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities, and over 65% in bonds that are of investment grade quality.

