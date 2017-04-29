News articles about Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd (NYSE:MNP) have trended very positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd earned a media sentiment score of 0.69 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd (NYSE:MNP) opened at 15.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The company’s market capitalization is $151.03 million. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/western-asset-municipal-partners-fnd-mnp-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-69.html.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, which is exempt from regular federal income taxes, consistent with the preservation of capital. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund intends to enhance portfolio value by purchasing tax-exempt securities that, in the opinion of the investment manager, may appreciate in value relative to other similar obligations in the marketplace.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.