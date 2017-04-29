Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust (MTT) Receiving Very Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust (NYSE:MTT) have been trending very positive on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.52 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust (NYSE:MTT) traded up 0.76% on Friday, reaching $22.54. 12,678 shares of the company traded hands. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

About Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income tax and then to liquidate on or about April 30, 2021, and distribute all of the Fund’s net assets to shareholders.

