Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (DMO) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.58

Shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 93,784 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund intends to seek capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, consisting of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

