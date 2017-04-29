Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.39

News articles about Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) have been trending positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) traded down 1.59% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 323,114 shares. The company’s market cap is $441.41 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -688.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wunderlich cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In related news, insider Jennifer Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of real estate-related securities, whole-loans and other financial assets. The Company’s portfolio includes Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including Mortgage pass-through certificates, Agency derivatives, Agency Interest-Only Strips and Agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); Non-Agency RMBS, and Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), Non-Agency CMBS, Non United States CMBS and asset-backed securities (ABS), as well as Residential and Commercial Whole-Loans.

