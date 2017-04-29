Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.69

Media stories about Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) have been trending very positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) traded up 0.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,418 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company’s market cap is $138.29 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

