Western Asset Global Highome Fnd (EHI) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Western Asset Global Highome Fnd (NYSE:EHI) have been trending very positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Global Highome Fnd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.51 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Western Asset Global Highome Fnd (NYSE:EHI) traded up 0.39% during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,687 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Western Asset Global Highome Fnd has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $10.43.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.
Western Asset Global Highome Fnd Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income and its secondary investment objective is total return. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a global portfolio of securities consisting of below investment grade fixed-income securities, emerging market fixed-income securities and investment grade fixed-income securities.
