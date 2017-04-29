West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Trading 10.3% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $93.78 and last traded at $92.69, with a volume of 1,199,394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm earned $387.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 192,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 21,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.94.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

