West Marine, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (WMAR)

West Marine, Inc. (NASDAQ:WMAR) – Stock analysts at Forward View increased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Marine in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Forward View analyst N. Yates now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Forward View currently has a “Sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

West Marine (NASDAQ:WMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.88 million. West Marine had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMAR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of West Marine in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

West Marine (NASDAQ:WMAR) opened at 10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. West Marine has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in West Marine by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 79,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in West Marine by 4.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in West Marine by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 166,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Marine by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in West Marine by 33.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

West Marine Company Profile

West Marine, Inc is a waterlife outfitter for cruisers, sailors, anglers and paddlesports enthusiasts. The Company offers a selection of core boating and water recreation products, primarily serving the needs of boat owners and professionals providing services to them. It services its customers through physical stores and two e-commerce Websites.

