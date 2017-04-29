Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (EOD) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) have been trending positive on Saturday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.47 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the closed-end fund an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) traded up 0.50% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,066 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%.

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund’s portfolio includes investments in various areas, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Taiwan, Germany and Hong Kong.

