Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their market perform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research report report published on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $122.50 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Vetr downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $101.14 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Aegis raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.80 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded down 1.20% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,802 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $127.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,493 call options on the company. This is an increase of 364% compared to the average volume of 1,615 call options.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5,683.62%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/wells-fargo-co-reaffirms-market-perform-rating-for-wynn-resorts-limited-wynn.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

In other news, EVP John Strzemp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $2,007,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,915,262.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Matt Maddox sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $7,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 354,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,095,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,453 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,879,000 after buying an additional 129,976 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 36.1% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,712,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,854,000 after buying an additional 454,468 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,719,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,270,032 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $123,727,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,261 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $88,090,000 after buying an additional 156,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.