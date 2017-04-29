WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) will announce sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.93 billion and the lowest is $3.81 billion. WellCare Health Plans reported sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full-year sales of $3.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.57 billion to $16.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.4 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.51. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCG shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) opened at 153.41 on Friday. WellCare Health Plans has a one year low of $88.56 and a one year high of $155.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Director Roel C. Campos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $860,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,166.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin F. Hickey sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $386,234.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,670.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 13.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 3.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 25.1% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

