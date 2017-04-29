Weibo Corp (WB) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.07

Headlines about Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weibo Corp earned a news impact score of 0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 16 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) traded up 0.88% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.86. 1,081,589 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 116.38 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. Weibo Corp has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $58.79.

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. Weibo Corp had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weibo Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Weibo Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Weibo Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weibo Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Weibo Corp in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weibo Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/weibo-corp-wb-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

About Weibo Corp

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.