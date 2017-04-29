Wedbush Weighs in on TRI Pointe Group Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (TPH)

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for TRI Pointe Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm earned $392 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.07 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/wedbush-weighs-in-on-tri-pointe-group-incs-q2-2017-earnings-tph.html.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) opened at 12.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $14.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 15,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 11,985,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $152,940,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.