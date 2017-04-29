Wedbush Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Saturday. They currently have a $725.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $700.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.78 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,120.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $986.41.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 3.71% on Friday, hitting $924.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,857 shares. Alphabet has a one year low of $672.66 and a one year high of $935.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $858.22 and its 200 day moving average is $826.55. The stock has a market cap of $639.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet also saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,704 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 159% compared to the average volume of 5,297 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post $33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/wedbush-reiterates-underperform-rating-for-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.