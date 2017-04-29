Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) will report $800,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $800,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2 million to $5 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $2 million to $10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) traded down 4.74% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 173,947 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The firm’s market capitalization is $496.74 million. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

In other news, Director Masaharu Tanaka sold 433,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $10,806,580.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 62.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 86.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. is a genetic medicines company. The Company, through its synthetic chemistry drug development platform, designs, develops and commercializes a pipeline of nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases. The Company is engaged in developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

