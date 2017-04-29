Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm earned $872.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/watsco-inc-wso-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-2-04-per-share-keycorp-forecasts.html.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WSO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watsco from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) opened at 138.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $146.40. Watsco has a 12-month low of $127.66 and a 12-month high of $159.55. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 63.8% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 110,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Watsco by 6.8% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Technologies Corp /De/ United sold 4,235,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $595,876,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.00%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

