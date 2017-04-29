Waters Co. (WAT) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Saturday. They currently have a $183.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $166.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $160.00 target price on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.80.

Shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.89. The company had a trading volume of 705,825 shares. Waters has a 52-week low of $129.69 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.37.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Waters had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waters will post $7.30 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $165,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $6,698,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,395.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Waters by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Waters by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

