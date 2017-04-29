Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Waste Connections worth $22,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) traded down 0.85% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 566,902 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.26. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $93.81.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 47.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $84.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Waste Connections from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

In other news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $382,985.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 142,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,951.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eddie sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $237,670.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,365. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

