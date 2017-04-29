Investors Purchase High Volume of Walt Disney Put Options (DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 8,448 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 748% compared to the typical daily volume of 996 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $114.44 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) opened at 115.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company earned $14.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.29%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post $5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

