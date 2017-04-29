Wajax Corp (WJX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) opened at 24.43 on Friday. Wajax Corp has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $484.32 million and a P/E ratio of 45.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WJX. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Wajax Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wajax Corp from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Wajax Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wajax Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.00.

About Wajax Corp

Wajax Corp is a Canada-based distributor engaged in the sale and service support of mobile equipment, power systems and industrial components. The Company’s Equipment business is engaged in distribution, rental, modification and servicing of mobile equipment from manufacturers. Its Power Systems business is engaged in distribution, sales, service of heavy-duty engines, transmissions, and power generation product sales, service, and rentals across Canada.

