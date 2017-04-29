Analysts Set Wabash National Co. (WNC) Target Price at $18.33

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wabash National from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Wabash National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, SVP Mark Jason Weber sold 88,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $1,882,358.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,166.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin Jennifer Roth sold 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $292,931.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,779 shares of company stock worth $3,357,612. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 749.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 210,124 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 702.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,093,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after buying an additional 1,832,390 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 176.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 217,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 138,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 296,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Wabash National Co. (WNC) Target Price at $18.33” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/wabash-national-co-wnc-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

Shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) traded down 1.68% on Monday, hitting $22.78. 854,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.87. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.09 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The Company’s segments include Commercial Trailer Products; Diversified Products, and Corporate and Eliminations segment. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.