W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.04

News headlines about W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) have trended somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. W. R. Berkley Corp earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 56 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded W. R. Berkley Corp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Langen Mcalenn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) opened at 67.98 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82.

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. W. R. Berkley Corp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. W. R. Berkley Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

W. R. Berkley Corp Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

