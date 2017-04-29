VWR Corp (VWR) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.23

News headlines about VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VWR Corp earned a news impact score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VWR. Zacks Investment Research raised VWR Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of VWR Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded VWR Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on VWR Corp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 216,723 shares. VWR Corp has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.13.

VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. VWR Corp had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. VWR Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VWR Corp will post $1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VWR Corp Company Profile

VWR Corporation is a provider of product and service solutions to laboratory and production customers. The Company offers a portfolio of branded and private label laboratory products, services and solutions to the life science, general research and applied markets. The Company operates in two segments: Americas and EMEA-APAC.

