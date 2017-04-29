Vuzix (VUZI) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

Headlines about Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vuzix earned a news impact score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vuzix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) traded down 2.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 213,999 shares of the stock traded hands. Vuzix has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $119.22 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75.

