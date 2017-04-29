VTTI Energy Partners (VTTI) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.13

Media stories about VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VTTI Energy Partners earned a media sentiment score of -0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) opened at 19.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $782.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.21. VTTI Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. VTTI Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Analysts anticipate that VTTI Energy Partners will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VTTI Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of VTTI Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

VTTI Energy Partners Company Profile

VTTI Energy Partners LP provides terminaling services for third party companies engaged in the production, processing, distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through the segment of energy storage terminaling business. Its assets consist of approximately 42.6% interest in VTTI MLP B.V., which owns a portfolio of over six terminals with over 400 tanks and approximately 35.7 million barrels of refined petroleum product and crude oil storage capacity located in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

