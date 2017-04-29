Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.1 Million

Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post sales of $628.1 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $641.71 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $613.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $628.1 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $638.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.93.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) opened at 96.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $86.35 and a 12 month high of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/vornado-realty-trust-vno-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-628-1-million.html.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.