Volvo AB (OTCMKTS:VOLVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Volvo AB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Volvo AB (OTCMKTS:VOLVY) remained flat at $8.72 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. Volvo AB has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/volvo-ab-volvy-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Volvo AB Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.