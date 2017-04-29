Volga Gas plc (LON:VGAS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Volga Gas plc’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Volga Gas plc (LON:VGAS) remained flat at GBX 59.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.13. Volga Gas plc has a 12 month low of GBX 32.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 61.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 48.21 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Volga Gas plc (VGAS) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.06 Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/volga-gas-plc-vgas-announces-dividend-increase-0-06-per-share.html.

About Volga Gas plc

Volga Gas plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of hydrocarbon assets and production of hydrocarbons in the Volga Region of the Russian Federation. The Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in approximately four license areas in the Saratov and Volgograd regions, such as Karpenskiy, Vostochny Makarovskoye (VM), Dobrinskoye and Urozhainoye-2.

Receive News & Ratings for Volga Gas plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volga Gas plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.