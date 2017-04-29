Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Headlines about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vodafone Group Plc earned a news impact score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the cell phone carrier an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) traded down 1.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. 3,915,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $73.10 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Vodafone Group Plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC Holdings plc lowered shares of Vodafone Group Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

About Vodafone Group Plc

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

