Vital Therapies Inc (VTL) Short Interest Update

Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,447,577 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 1,593,989 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

VTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vital Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) opened at 4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The firm’s market cap is $128.58 million. Vital Therapies has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vital Therapies will post ($1.48) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 3,750,000 shares of Vital Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vital Therapies stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Vital Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Therapies

Vital Therapies, Inc is a biotherapeutic company. The Company is focused on developing a human hepatic cell-based treatment targeting acute forms of liver failure. Its product candidate, the ELAD System, is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy designed to allow the patient’s liver to regenerate to a healthy state, or to stabilize the patient until transplant.

