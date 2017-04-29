Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $654 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.09 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Forward View restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Off Wall Street started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) traded up 0.91% on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,901 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.07 billion. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Robert J. Keller acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,347. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Deyoung acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,830.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,500 shares of company stock worth $658,140 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Company operates through two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States Government and international markets.

