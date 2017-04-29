Visa Inc (V) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $96.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 31,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $2,874,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $10,749,395.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,771 shares of company stock valued at $14,580,837 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in Visa by 16.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) traded down 0.41% on Monday, reaching $91.22. 6,888,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13. Visa has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

