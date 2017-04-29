Virtu Financial (VIRT) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.30

News articles about Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) have been trending positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Virtu Financial earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) traded down 1.91% on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 451,696 shares. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm earned $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, insider Tjmt Holdings Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $1,562,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 395,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,821. Insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/virtu-financial-virt-given-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-30.html.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the financial markets across the world. It is engaged in buying or selling a range of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads across various transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.