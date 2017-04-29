Virgin Money Holdings PLC (VM) Receives GBX 383.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.50 ($4.90).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VM. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.86) price objective on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research note on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.86) price objective on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In other Virgin Money Holdings PLC news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 47,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.23), for a total value of £158,787.32 ($203,000.92).

Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) traded down 4.63% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 317.30. 6,367,458 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 317.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 318.90. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.40 billion. Virgin Money Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 196.10 and a one year high of GBX 379.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/virgin-money-holdings-plc-vm-receives-gbx-383-50-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

Virgin Money Holdings PLC Company Profile

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail bank. The Company is engaged in the business of residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company provides residential and buy-to-let mortgages and credit cards to customers across the United Kingdom. Mortgages are sold primarily through its intermediary partners and retail deposits are originated directly through its digital channel.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.