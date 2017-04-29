Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Viper Energy Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Viper Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) traded up 0.65% on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 127,182 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.49 billion. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. The company earned $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/viper-energy-partners-vnom-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s assets are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Permian Basin consisted of approximately 85,000 square miles. As of December 31, 2016, its assets consisted of mineral interests underlying 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.