Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 2,088,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Vince Holding Corp had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNCE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price target on Vince Holding Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Vince Holding Corp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vince Holding Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vince Holding Corp from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vince Holding Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNCE. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Vince Holding Corp by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,722,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 1,506,830 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vince Holding Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,047,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vince Holding Corp by 162.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 928,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 574,610 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vince Holding Corp during the third quarter worth about $2,596,000. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vince Holding Corp during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Vince Holding Corp Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. (Vince) is a United States-based company, which offers a range of women’s and men’s apparel, women’s and men’s footwear, and handbags. The Company operates as a fashion brand. The Company operates in two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-consumer. The Company’s Wholesale segment consists of its operations to distribute products to various department stores and specialty stores in the United States and select international markets.

