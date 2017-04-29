Viewray Inc (VRAY) Shares Down 6.5% on Insider Selling

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 1,042,119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Specifically, insider Fmr Llc sold 217,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $1,806,250.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,385,274 shares of company stock valued at $10,463,829 over the last 90 days. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Viewray from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s market capitalization is $382.87 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viewray stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

