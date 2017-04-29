Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 204,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 69,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 180,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 45.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $56.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 72.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Vetr upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.98 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Roger Gurnani sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $543,333.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,182.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $30,292.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,461.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,879 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

